Mehbooba Mufti arrives in Patna to attend the meeting of opposition parties, drapes the tomb of Yusuf Shah Chak in Nalanda

Patna. Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti first reached Patna on Thursday for the meeting organized in Patna on June 23 for the unity of the opposition parties. He was welcomed at Patna airport. After this she reached Nalanda district of the state. After reaching Islampur in Nalanda, he paid homage at the tomb of Yusuf Shah Chak. Yusuf Shah Chak was the last Muslim ruler of Kashmir. His resting place is a symbol of the relationship between Kashmir and Bihar.

Take steps to preserve Nitish Kumar

The same Mehbooba Mufti tweeted that she paid tribute at the grave of Yusuf Shah Chak. As the last Muslim ruler of Kashmir, his resting place is a symbol of the relationship between Kashmir and Bihar. Unfortunately the site is completely dilapidated and ruined. It is an appeal that Nitish Kumar ji should take steps to preserve this relic of history.

Many politicians reached Patna

On Friday, the meeting of opposition parties will be held at the residence of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. 19 parties will be present in this meeting. In this meeting, mainly the issue of giving only one candidate for the joint opposition against the BJP and its allies will be discussed. After former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, CPI General Secretary D Raja, CPI Male General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya have reached Patna today for the meeting of opposition parties. Are. These people have stayed in the government guest house and will participate in the meeting of opposition parties tomorrow.