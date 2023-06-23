Mehendi of film star Sunny Deol’s son Karan-Drisha’s wedding is being praised all over India

Bollywood superstar and Sunny Deol’s son Karan, who is famous for his two and a half kilo dialogues, married his girlfriend Disha on June 18. The mehendi ceremony, which took place on June 15 before the wedding ceremony in Mumbai on Sunday, was organized by Nimishaben Parekh, a renowned artist from Surat.
Created by International Mehndi Artist and Co-Founder of Mehndi Culture, Nimishaben Parekh, this mehndi is being discussed a lot on social media. The reason for this is that in the joy of his son’s marriage, Sunny Deol, who has always looked shy, has created mehndi on his hand as a symbol of all-religion unity and the other important thing that makes Surat proud is Surat’s famous mehndi artist Nimisha Parekh Sunny. Mehandi was done by Deol, Karan Deol and members of the Deol family.
Nimisha was specially invited for Mehendi in Karan Deol’s wedding. Sunny Deol, who has been teaching us the brotherhood of Hindu-Muslim-Sikh-Christian, has embodied it. Sunny Deol’s son Karan’s wedding mehndi ceremony was on June 15 and the Deol family hired Surat’s famous mehndi artist Nimisha Parekh to Mumbai. Was invited to a function in a bungalow.
Bobby Deol also applied mehndi for nephew Karan's wedding <p> </p> <p>Nimisha Parekh is well known in India and abroad and has trained more than 350 Mehndi artists in America.</p> <p>Nimisha Parekh said, “We had received an invitation from the Sunny Deol family to apply henna for the mehendi ceremony. Sunny Deol stays away from mehndi, but in the happiness of his son's marriage, he decided to create Om's symbol mehndi before mehndi, but after discussion, Sunny said that, if we give place to all religions, how would it be? In the end, she applied the symbol of Hinduism (Om), the symbol of Islam (Chand), the symbol of Sikhism (Khanda) and the symbol of Christianity (Holy Cross). A large number of media persons were present outside Sunny Deol's bungalow. Sunny Deol went out and showed mehndi on his hands to the media and his ideology of equality of all religions is being praised on social media.</p> <p>Nimisha told that Sunny Deol's son Karan had also made mehndi in the name of his future wife Drisha. So uncle Bobby Deol also made mehndi as a sign of love. Deepti Bhatnagar, a relative of Sunny Deol family, made mehndi on Shree Yantra. In this mehndi ceremony held only with close relatives, women also made mehndi fiercely. Nimisha said that it was an unforgettable event for me, because for me mehndi is not just henna, but it has sentiments attached to it, it is a lifelong gesture. It is a memory and a message of the enthusiasm and fragrance of life.</p>