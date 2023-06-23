Mehendi of film star Sunny Deol’s son Karan-Drisha’s wedding is being praised all over India

Bollywood superstar and Sunny Deol’s son Karan, who is famous for his two and a half kilo dialogues, married his girlfriend Disha on June 18. The mehendi ceremony, which took place on June 15 before the wedding ceremony in Mumbai on Sunday, was organized by Nimishaben Parekh, a renowned artist from Surat.

Created by International Mehndi Artist and Co-Founder of Mehndi Culture, Nimishaben Parekh, this mehndi is being discussed a lot on social media. The reason for this is that in the joy of his son’s marriage, Sunny Deol, who has always looked shy, has created mehndi on his hand as a symbol of all-religion unity and the other important thing that makes Surat proud is Surat’s famous mehndi artist Nimisha Parekh Sunny. Mehandi was done by Deol, Karan Deol and members of the Deol family.

Nimisha was specially invited for Mehendi in Karan Deol’s wedding. Sunny Deol, who has been teaching us the brotherhood of Hindu-Muslim-Sikh-Christian, has embodied it. Sunny Deol’s son Karan’s wedding mehndi ceremony was on June 15 and the Deol family hired Surat’s famous mehndi artist Nimisha Parekh to Mumbai. Was invited to a function in a bungalow.