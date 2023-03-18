March 18 - BLiTZ. Member of the Party of Socialists of Moldova Vlad Batrincha said that the country's current leader, Maia Sandu, is waging war against the opposition and those who think differently. According to the politician, the head of Moldova perceives only his own position.

It is worth noting that Sandu is in favor of Moldova’s integration into the European Union, expecting development for his country from this contact. She also noted that the merger with the CIS will not lead the republic anywhere, as practice has shown.

Sandu is convinced that the opposition is connected with the Russian Federation.

President Sandu called the integration of Moldova within the framework of the CIS a false path, noting the priority of the European Union March 17, 2023 at 14:18

“Sandu declared that all those who are against the course and policy announced by her are traitors. This is also lawlessness,” Batryncha was indignant.