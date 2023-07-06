Members of five tribal organizations surrendered arms before the Chief Minister, took oath to return to the mainstream

Guwahati, 6 July (Hindustan Times). In the presence of Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, 1,182 members of five organizations surrendered their weapons and took oath to return to the mainstream of the nation. The Chief Minister announced the constitution of Tribal Welfare and Development Council.

On Thursday, 1,182 members of the ACMA, BCF, ANLA, STF and APA organizations surrendered their weapons and took an oath to return to the mainstream of the nation in a program organized at the auditorium of the local Shrimant Sankardev Kalakshetra. All the members were present in their full dress. On this occasion, the Chief Minister announced the formation of Tribal Welfare and Development Council. In fact, the formation of this council was agreed upon on September 15, 2015, during the historic peace accord signed by five tribal armed organizations with the government.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Dr. Sarma said that with the blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the insurgency in Assam has been ended. The Tribal Accord, signed under the leadership of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, established a Welfare and Development Council to reflect the aspirations of tribals. Everyone has expressed their commitment with the oath taking ceremony. The Chief Minister said that Assam’s efforts for peace have paid off. I extend a warm welcome to 1,182 members of various tribal insurgent organizations joining the mission of peace and progress in the Northeast.





Under the peace agreement, it was formally announced on Thursday to collectively dissolve the organizations in the state. In the program, the formalities of complete disbandment of the organization were performed at Shaheed Bhawan, Matiyajuri, Gosaigaon, Kokrajhar district. On this occasion, the members of the organization were present in full dress along with their family members. On the other hand, a flag down program was organized on Thursday at the temporary camp of Anla in Nayek village of Kokrajhar district. Meanwhile, today’s historic agreement was celebrated with joy and enthusiasm in the temporary camp.

An exhibition of the weapons handed over by the five organizations was also put up at the venue. During the program, 16 prominent leaders of the five organizations also formally took oath today after signing an MoU in the name of Tribal Welfare and Development Council. Assam Government Ministers Sanjay Kisan, Piyush Hazarika, Rajya Sabha MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, Director General of Police GP Singh along with several other MLAs and top officials of Assam Police were present on the occasion.

It is noteworthy that in the year 1996, the struggle between two special public gatherings started in the state. After this, five armed organizations of tribal gatherings were born demanding their rights. It also includes a major organization, the Adivasi Cobra Militant of Assam (Aqma). Several members of the said organization had announced a ceasefire in the year 2012. After that, after discussing with the state and central government, a peace accord was signed with several organizations in 2015.