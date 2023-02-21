February 21, 2023, 18:44 – BLiTZ – News

Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed, as a matter of priority, to nominate military officers and sergeants who gained experience during a special military operation to higher positions. The head of state proposed sending them to military universities and academies to create a powerful personnel reserve of the Armed Forces. MK writes about it.

One of the servicemen with the call sign “Kondrat”, who received combat experience in the special military operation zone, agreed with the president’s proposal. “Kondrat” said that commanders with combat experience should lead the warring units, as they can competently behave in a real combat situation. Combat experience is more important than textbook knowledge.

In addition, the serviceman expressed confidence that if such people are in charge, the army will become even more professional. The Russian noted that the experience of military personnel who have been fighting in the Donbas for more than 9 years is very important and their experience can be sent for additional training to strengthen their theoretical knowledge.

However, another soldier with the callsign “Footer” expressed doubts that all officers from the front line should be promoted to battalion commanders. Footer said that each case should be considered individually, since not all military personnel have sufficient experience and qualifications to occupy higher positions.

Thus, the President of Russia proposed to create a powerful personnel reserve of the military with combat experience and send them to study at military universities and academies. However, as the soldier noted, each case should be considered individually so as not to promote the incompetent and not cause discontent among the team.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin said that the Russian Armed Forces are approaching Vuhledar from three directions at once: from the south, southwest and west. The head of the DPR stressed that “the process is not going fast.”

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, in turn, said that the situation in Donbass is getting tougher. According to Zelensky, a very difficult situation for the Armed Forces of Ukraine is developing in Artemovsk (Bakhmut) and Vugledar, as well as in Limansky and other directions.