Memorial plaques in memory of the heroes-graduates were opened at the Kursk Railway Technical School

February 22, 2023, 09:00 – BLiTZ – News

On February 21, at the Kursk Railway Technical School, a branch of the St. Petersburg State University of Railway Engineering, solemn events were held dedicated to the opening of memorial plaques on the facade of the building in memory of the heroic graduates.

The technical school is one of the oldest educational institutions in the city and is famous for its traditions in training specialists for various sectors of the national economy of the country. More than 600 graduates have state awards, were awarded the badge “Honorary Railway Worker”, were awarded the titles “Honored Worker of Transport”, “Honored Power Engineer”, “Honorary Transport Builder”, “Honorary Worker of the Moscow Railway”.

The technical school has strong traditions of civil and patriotic education of youth. Here, the memory of the participants of the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945, Heroes of the Soviet Union, Colonel-General of Aviation Gulyaev Sergey Arsentievich and Guards Colonel Ivan Efimovich Plekhanov, as well as graduates who gave their lives in defense of the Fatherland in peacetime – Lieutenant Alik Khachaturovich Melkonyan, foreman Rodin Alexei Olegovich, sailor Staroseltsev Dmitry Vyacheslavovich.

The teaching staff is doing a lot of work to develop students’ respect for the country’s past and preserve its historical memory. In 1987, a museum of history was created in the technical school, and in 2006 a monument to railway graduates, students and employees of the technical school who died during the Great Patriotic War was opened.

The staff of the technical school remembers and honors the memory of the graduates who took part in the Great Patriotic War, in hostilities, and adequately performed their military duty. Their destinies are an example of heroism, a high sense of self-sacrifice, help to better comprehend such concepts as honor, duty, loyalty and love for the Motherland.

The opening of commemorative plaques in memory of them is a worthy continuation of the glorious traditions that originated in the educational institution.

The solemn event was attended by representatives of the administration of the Kursk region, federal inspector for the Kursk region of the Office of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the President of the Russian Federation in the Central Federal District Artem Ivanov, Hero of the Russian Federation Police Colonel Alexander Golovashkin, Chairman of the Board of Directors of KAZ Group Andrey Kamenok, Chairman of the Presidium of the Regional Branch of the All-Russian public organization “Officers of Russia” in the Kursk region Igor Degtyarenko, chairman of the Kursk city public council of families – members of the crew of the APRK “Kursk” Valentina Staroseltseva, honorary citizen of the city of Kursk, chairman of the Kursk city Council of veterans of war, labor, Armed Forces and law enforcement agencies Ivan Malkov, Lieutenant Alik Melkonyan’s parents are Khachatur Mkhitarovich and Nelli Alikovna and many others.

“Always and at all times in the history of our country there have been people whose deeds are called heroic. It was they who stood up to defend their native land. Among these heroes there are graduates of the Kursk Railway College, whose memory is sacredly kept within the walls of your educational institution,” said Artem Ivanov, Federal Inspector for the Kursk Region of the Office of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the President of the Russian Federation in the Central Federal District.

The leitmotif of all speeches at the commemorative rally was the words about the importance of preserving the memory of the defenders of the Fatherland, because the inextricable link between generations is our huge national wealth, it contains the strength and dignity of Russia. And we must do everything to ensure that the historical memory of the great past of our people does not fade away, so that monuments, obelisks and temples to the glory of our great Motherland rise proudly.

Words of gratitude in the person of the parents of Lieutenant Melkonyan and sailor Staroseltsev were expressed to all fathers and mothers who lost their sons – for their stamina and courage and worthy upbringing of the defenders of the Fatherland.

Special thanks were given to caring people – the leaders of the Kursk Battery Plant, who supported the initiative of teachers and students of the railway technical school for the manufacture and installation of memorial signs.

In memory of the heroes-graduates, a minute of silence was announced, the participants of the rally laid fresh flowers at the memorial plaques. Archpriest Vladislav Reutov – a military priest, rector of the temple in the name of the Kazan Icon of the Mother of God, a graduate of a technical school in 1992, performed a funeral litia for the dead and consecrated memorials to the defenders of the Fatherland.

OUR REFERENCE.

Gulyaev Sergey Arsentievich

Born on September 18, 1918 in the village of Pervaya Kazanka, Shchigrovsky district, Kursk province. In 1934 he entered the Kursk railway technical school. In the summer of 1937 he was sent to the Yeysk Naval Aviation School.

During the war, he made 21 sorties on the Il-2 attack aircraft to strike at enemy ships, ports and airfields, during which he personally sank 9 ships and ships, and also destroyed 2 enemy aircraft on the ground.

For courage and heroism shown in battles with the Nazi invaders, by the Decree of the Presidium of the Supreme Soviet of the USSR of July 22, 1944, Captain Gulyaev Sergey Arsentievich was awarded the title of Hero of the Soviet Union.

After the war, he continued to serve in the Armed Forces, graduated from the command faculty of the Naval Academy. Voroshilov, commanded the 68th mine-torpedo air regiment in the Baltic, mine-torpedo air division in the Pacific Fleet. Honored Military Pilot of the USSR, Colonel-General of Aviation.

He died on April 3, 2000. He was buried at the Serafimovsky cemetery in St. Petersburg.

Plekhanov Ivan Efimovich

Born on September 27, 1917 in the village of Ilyinka, Dvoeluchensky volost, Timsky district, Kursk province. In 1934 he entered the Kursk railway technical school.

In 1936, on a Komsomol ticket, he was sent to the Kachin Military Aviation Pilot School. He served in the Air Force as a flight commander and adjutant of an air squadron of the 158th Fighter Aviation Regiment (in the Moscow Military District).

He took part in the battles of the Great Patriotic War from the first days. During the hostilities, the link under his command made 518 sorties, shot down 13 enemy aircraft, 11 of which were personally Ivan Efimovich. On August 2, 1942, he received serious injuries in an air battle: his right arm was torn off, his spine was injured, his left arm and leg were broken. Despite being seriously wounded, Plekhanov was not written off from military service, he worked for a long time, preparing young cadres. Ivan Efimovich was called Kursky Maresyev.

In May 1956, Guard Colonel Ivan Efimovich Plekhanov was transferred to the reserve.

For courage and heroism shown in battles with the Nazi invaders, by the Decree of the Presidium of the Supreme Soviet of the USSR of January 28, 1943, Captain Plekhanov Ivan Efimovich was awarded the title of Hero of the Soviet Union with the Order of Lenin and the Gold Star medal.

Died April 19, 2005. He was buried at the Troekurovsky cemetery in Moscow.

Staroseltsev Dmitry Vyacheslavovich

Born April 25, 1980 in Kursk. In 1995, after graduating from the 9th grade of school No. 38, he entered the Kursk Railway Transport Technical School with a degree in Technical Operation, Maintenance and Repair of Rolling Stock.

In 1999, after graduating from a technical school, he was called up for military service in the Navy of the Russian Federation.

From November 1999 to June 2000 he was in the training subdivision of the school of submariners in the city of Severodvinsk. For further service, he was sent to the Kursk APRK. On August 12, 2000, he died during an exercise in the Barents Sea in a submarine accident.

Awarded the Order of Courage (posthumously).

He was buried in Kursk at the Memorial to those who fell during the Great Patriotic War.

Rodin Alexey Olegovich

Born on December 15, 1980 in the city of Esztergom of the Hungarian People’s Republic in a military family. In 1995, after graduating from the 9th grade of the Sukhorlyanovskaya basic comprehensive school in the village of Sukhaya, Rylsky District, he entered the Kursk Railway Transport College with a degree in Energy Management of Railways.

In 1999, he was called up for urgent military service, which he took part in the signal troops in the city of Nizhny Novgorod. Since September 1999, he took part in the counter-terrorist operation in the North Caucasus. In early 2000, under a contract, he left for service in the Chechen Republic. Sergeant Major Rodin Aleksey Olegovich was the head of the R-140 radio station of the artillery reconnaissance control battery platoon. On August 19, 2002, he died during a sortie on a Mi-26 helicopter near Grozny.

He was awarded the medal “For Courage” (posthumously).

Buried in Rylsk.

Melkonyan Alik Khachaturovich

Born on September 17, 1995 in the village of Nizhny Reutets, Medvensky District, Kursk Region. In 2011, after graduating from the 9th grade of the Nizhnereutchanskaya Secondary School named after the writer Vorobyov, he entered the Kursk Railway College, a branch of MIIT, with a degree in Technical Maintenance of Railway Rolling Stock.

In June 2015, after graduating from a technical school, Alik Khachaturovich was called up for military service in the city of Mirny, Arkhangelsk Region. In October 2016, he signed a contract in the military unit of the village of Mulino, Volodarsky district, Nizhny Novgorod region.

From 2017 to 2022, he studied at the Mikhailovskaya Military Artillery Academy in St. Petersburg, from which he graduated with honors. After graduation, he continued to serve in the city of Kolomna, Moscow Region.

From August 2022, he took part in a special military operation in the Donbass. He died on September 26, 2022 in the line of military duty. Awarded the Order of Courage (posthumously).

He was buried in the village of Nizhny Reutets, Medvensky district, Kursk region.