Memorial wall to be built at UN Headquarters on the suggestion of Indian Prime Minister Modi

New York, June 15 (Hindustan). On the suggestion of the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, a memorial wall will be built at the headquarters of the United Nations. The United Nations General Assembly has accepted a resolution to this effect moved by India.

In the year 2015, during his visit to America, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the United Nations. In that speech, Modi suggested building a memorial wall in memory of the soldiers who sacrificed their lives during the peace mission. Now India’s permanent representative in the United Nations Ruchira Kamboj presented this proposal on Wednesday, which was supported by 190 countries. Later the United Nations accepted this proposal. Under this proposal, a memorial wall is to be constructed at the United Nations Headquarters. On this memorial wall, tribute will be paid to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives on the peacekeeping mission of the United Nations.

The United Nations accepted the proposal and said that the Memorial Wall would be constructed at an appropriate and prominent place at the United Nations Headquarters in New York. This wall will be built in honor of the soldiers who sacrificed their lives during the peace mission. India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ruchira Kamboj said that this memorial wall will symbolize why the United Nations places so much emphasis on peace. At the same time, it will remind people of the price the world has paid for their decisions. It has been said in the proposal that the construction of this memorial wall will be completed in three years.