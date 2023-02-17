Men began to refuse gifts on February 23 more often

Every fifth man (19%) does not want gifts for February 23, which is 4 p.p. more than a year ago. This is evidenced by the results of a survey of the SuperJob job search service, which Izvestia has at its disposal.

At the same time, every fourth (27%) is left without presents for the Defender of the Fatherland Day.

It is noted that every ninth man (11%) would like to receive money as a gift on February 23, 7% of respondents said they were waiting for intangible gifts – manifestations of love and attention. Another 7% of men expressed their desire to receive new clothes and accessories as a gift, 4% of respondents would like to receive a new phone, 3% – perfumes.

However, 22% of men named other options for the desired gifts – car accessories, fishing equipment, movie tickets, watches, and more. 5% of respondents noted that they would be happy with any present.

In fact, every fifth man is presented with clothes or accessories as a gift, every eighth (12%) receives perfumes, 7% – souvenirs.

Another 7% of men described their usual gifts as “nonsense”. The respondents also said that they often receive shaving accessories, money, alcohol, sweets, appliances, romantic dinners, and more as a gift.

On Thursday, February 23, 2023, Russia celebrates Defender of the Fatherland Day. The holiday has the status of a state holiday and is a day off. Unofficially, February 23 is considered a men’s day: the female part of the teams congratulates the male part, women congratulate their sons, fathers, husbands, brothers, grandfathers, and also give gifts.

From February 23 to February 26 (Sunday), inclusive, there will be days off in Russia.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

