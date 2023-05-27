Menstrual Hygiene Day: Due to Saheli Room, teenagers are also becoming aware

Juhi Smita, Patna. I could not go to school for at least 3-4 days every month due to menstruation, which caused a lot of damage to my studies, but after the construction of Saheli Room, I do not have any problem now. If needed during the period, I can rest there for some time and sit in the class again. Also, I can buy sanitary pads by putting two coins of Re 1 in the vending machine there. This is to say of Class VIII student Ritu Kumari of Adarsh ​​Ramanand Middle School Garhbanelli under Kasba block of Purnia district.

Girl students are taking benefits in 20-20 government schools in Purnia and Sitamarhi

Girl students are taking advantage of the Saheli Room built in 20-20 government schools of Purnia and Sitamarhi in Bihar. Nodal teachers have also been appointed in these schools for this. Kasba Block’s BEO Sangeeta Kumari and Kasba Municipal Council’s Chief Councilor Chhaya Kumari have appreciated the unique initiative like Saheli Kaksh. Calling for spreading maximum awareness about it, she said that all middle schools and high schools should have girls There should be such a facility so that they can continue their studies without any fear or hesitation.

Saheli room will prove effective in those days of daughters

Sudhakar Reddy, WASH Officer, UNICEF Bihar, said that it has been set up to help adolescent girls better deal with menstrual problems during school. If they are facing any kind of problem during menstruation, then there should be a room in the school premises where they can go without hesitation and rest till the condition becomes normal. If they need to change sanitary pads, they can also use readily available pads. If necessary, they can also consult the nodal teacher. Since menstruation can occur at any time in an average menstrual cycle of 28 days, it is also effective in dealing with any emergency.

Being developed on the lines of exemplary model

He further said that UNICEF, in collaboration with FIA (Partnering Hope into Action) Foundation and Bihar Shiksha Pariyojana Parishad, is working together for better WASH (water, sanitation and hygiene) services in 20 schools each in Purnia and Sitamarhi districts. They can be developed as exemplary models. In this context Saheli Kaksh is an important initiative which is running well in all the 40 schools.

This facility is available in Saheli Room

The Saheli Room, equipped with MHM facilities, has provision for emergency uniforms (one pair of skirts), a sanitary napkin vending machine and a separate reserve stock of sanitary pads, apart from a bed and chair. In addition, there is also a provision for an electric incinerator (pad bhasmak) for the safe disposal of used pads. Apart from this, detailed information related to proper diet and diet during periods including common problems related to menstruation and effective ways to deal with them have been written on the walls of the room. In addition, the walls are decorated with strong menstruation-related illustrations and complementary illustrations to dispel popular myths and misconceptions about menstruation.