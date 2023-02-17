MEP accuses EU of ignoring US involvement in undermining Nord Stream

Irish MEP Mick Wallace said the European Union is ignoring US involvement in undermining Nord Stream. He stated this during his speech in the European Parliament, the video of which today, February 17, was published in Twitter.

Wallace drew attention to the fact that the European Union ignored the investigation of journalist Seymour Hersh about the possible involvement of the United States in organizing the bombings. He recalled that the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, promised to respond in the most decisive way to what happened.

“Has the EU become so submissive to the US empire that you can’t even ask them if they did it. You are a real laughingstock, ”the deputy went on shouting during his speech.

“This was a deliberate terrorist attack on European critical infrastructure,” Wallace said.

Hersh’s investigation, which accused the United States and Norway of last year’s pipeline sabotage, did not receive wide coverage in the foreign press. The Pentagon said the US had nothing to do with the bombing.

Earlier, on February 17, Moscow called on the United States to tell its version of the Nord Stream bombings. Shortly before that, on February 11, Zakharova wondered when an emergency NATO summit would convene to analyze the situation, pointing out that there were “more than enough” facts and circumstantial evidence obtained by journalists.

On February 8, Seymour Hersh published his own investigation into gas pipeline explosions. It claims that American divers planted the bombs during the Baltops exercises in the Baltic Sea back in June 2022, and the Norwegians activated them in September. Washington’s motives, he said, were that because of the work of the Nord Stream, Germany could refuse to provide assistance to Ukraine.

Later, in an interview with Democracy Now published on February 15, Hersh said that the Nord Stream bombings were a sabotage directed against Europe, which is a demonstration of Europe’s complete dependence on Washington. The journalist also emphasized that the blowing up of pipelines would have enormous consequences for the United States – up to the potential withdrawal of some countries from NATO.

The Pentagon, for its part, denied the involvement of the United States in undermining the gas pipelines.

Leaks at Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 were discovered in September 2022. The representative of the seismic center of Sweden, Bjorn Lund, said that two powerful underwater explosions were registered in the area of ​​​​leaks in pipelines at the time of the emergency. The Russian Federation called the incident an act of state terrorism. On February 16, the State Duma adopted a draft appeal to the UN calling for an international investigation into the explosions.