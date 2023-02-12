The United States staged a diversion at Nord Stream in order to prevent economic cooperation between Russia and Germany, said MEP Gunnar Beck in an interview with Izvestia on February 12.

Beck also noted that Western countries are not interested in an open investigation of this case. For them, the most convenient explanation is that Russia itself destroyed the pipes, but no one knows why it should harm itself. In his opinion, the country is being demonized and made to fear, but in Germany, not many people actually believe in this.

“The US did not like the close economic relations between Germany and Russia. They are doing something or they could try to do something that could break these relations,” the MEP said.

Beck added that Washington was guided by strategic reasons to close Russia’s energy and economic ties with Germany and most countries in Western and Eastern Europe.

The day before, a similar opinion was expressed by the French military strategy expert Laurent Enninger. He stated that the sabotage on the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines in September 2022 was aimed at destroying Germany’s ties with Russia.

Leaks at Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 were discovered in September 2022. The representative of the seismic center of Sweden, Bjorn Lund, said that two powerful underwater explosions were registered in the area of ​​​​leaks in pipelines at the time of the emergency.

At the same time, on February 8 of this year, American journalist Seymour Hersh published his own investigation, in which he indicated, citing sources, that US divers planted explosives under gas pipelines during alleged NATO exercises, and the Norwegians activated it. He also pointed out that the White House’s motives were to force Germany to provide military and financial support to Ukraine.

Shortly after the release of the investigation, the Pentagon denied US involvement in blowing up gas pipelines. In turn, the editor-in-chief of the National Defense magazine, Igor Korotchenko, in an interview with Izvestia, noted that the United States would do everything to prevent a wide discussion of Hersh’s publication.

Against the backdrop of this investigation, Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Sergei Ryabkov assured that the United States of America is waiting for the consequences after the Hersh investigation.

