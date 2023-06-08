Mercedes Benz India introduces G400D Adventure Edition, AMG Line, prices start from Rs 2.55 crore

New Mercedes Car: German carmaker Mercedes-Benz India has introduced two variants of its sports utility vehicle (SUV) G-Class – G 400d Adventure Edition and G 400d AMG Line. Their price starts from Rs. 2.55 crores.

The supplies of both the variants are expected to commence from the third quarter of the current year, Mercedes-Benz India said in the statement. The company said that preference for booking the new G 400d will be given to existing Mercedes-Benz customers. The company said that the supply of these variants will be based on their allocation for the Indian markets considering the huge demand for them.

Santosh Iyer, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Mercedes-Benz India said, the focus of customers remains on SUV category vehicles. The G-Class has been a much awaited vehicle for the Indian customers.