Mercury teachers of Jharkhand will gather in Ranchi today to lay siege to the CM residence, these are their demands

Ranchi: Para teachers (assistant teachers) of the state will gherao the Chief Minister’s residence on Saturday. Integrated Assistant Teacher Sangharsh Morcha is agitating for its demands. After five years in the state, para teachers are gathering in Ranchi for the movement. Morcha’s Sanjay Dubey told that teachers from all over the state will gather in Morhabadi to gherao the Chief Minister’s residence. The teachers will take out a procession from there and go to lay siege to the CM’s residence.

these are their demands

The main demands of the Integrated Assistant Teacher Sangharsh Morcha include giving pay scale and EPF to the assistant teacher, giving jobs to the dependents of the teachers who died after the implementation of the service condition rules, conducting the assessment examination soon, giving training opportunities to untrained teachers. , Teacher appointment also includes giving recognition to CTET. He told that the government is not serious about their demands. The provisions of the Service Conditions Rules are also not being implemented. The teachers had no option but to agitate. The attention of the departmental officer was also drawn regarding the demands, even after that no action was taken.

CM Hemant Soren said – Increase the number of Pragya centers in rural areas, do not have to go round the block

The project issued a letter at 4 o’clock and called for talks at 6 o’clock.

Teachers were called for talks on Friday by the Jharkhand Education Project. Morcha’s Sanjay Dubey told that on June 16, at 4.30 pm, a letter for talks was sent and at six o’clock he was called for talks. He said how can there be talks in such a situation. The teachers will gherao the Chief Minister’s residence on June 17 as per the pre-determined programme.

CM Hemant Soren gave instructions, give pre matric and post matric scholarship amount to students soon CM residence in jharkhand