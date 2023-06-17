Mercury teachers of Jharkhand will gherao the Chief Minister’s residence today, Section 144 will be implemented

Mercury teachers (assistant teachers) of Jharkhand will gherao the Chief Minister’s residence today i.e. on 17th June. Due to this, the Ranchi district administration has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC within a radius of 200 meters around the Chief Minister’s residence. During this, gathering of more than 5 people has been banned around these places. During this period, no person will carry weapons like sticks, guns etc. This prohibition will be applicable from 07:00 am to 11:30 pm.

In the light of the instructions contained in the Joint Order of Ranchi, no procession, rally, demonstration, gherao etc. will be organized within 200 meters radius of Chief Minister’s residence and Chief Minister’s Secretariat, Kanke Road. In view of this, using the powers given under Section-144 by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Sadar, Ranchi from the point of view of security, the following prohibition order has been issued in the radius of 200 meters of Chief Minister’s residence and Chief Minister’s Secretariat, Kanke Road:-

Gathering or walking of five or more persons in the said area.

Carrying any type of weapon, such as gun, rifle, revolver, pistol, bomb, gunpowder etc.

Any kind of weapon like stick or stick. To go out or walk with bow and arrow, mace and spear etc.

Organizing any kind of dharna, demonstration, gherao, procession, rally or public meeting.

Dealing with any type of loudspeaker.

Will lay siege to CM residence

Significantly, after five years in the state, teachers are gathering in Ranchi for the agitation. Morcha’s Sanjay Dubey told that teachers from all over the state will gather in Morhabadi to gherao the Chief Minister’s residence. The teachers will take out a procession from there and go to lay siege to the CM’s residence. However, the district administration has barricaded the main exit of Morhabadi.

what are their demands

Giving pay scale and EPF to the assistant teacher is one of the main demands of the Morcha.

The teachers who have died after the service condition rules came into force. To give jobs to their dependents.

early conduct of assessment tests

Giving opportunity for training to untrained teachers, recognition of CTET is also included in teacher appointment.