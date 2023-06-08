Merit list will be released today for enrollment in Jharkhand excellent schools

The merit list was to be released on June 7 in three selected excellent schools in Jharkhand district, but it did not happen. Parents kept visiting the schools in the hope of enrolling their children. They were told that the file has been sent to the Education Department, from where the merit list will be issued only after the completion of the process. Till Wednesday evening, the list of District School Babudih, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya Nirsa and SSLNT Government Girls High School located on Telephone Exchange Road was sent to the DSE office. The file was prepared and signed by the Deputy Commissioner. After this, schools have been instructed to release the merit list. Merit list will be issued in schools on Thursday. It may be noted that State Project Director Kiran Kumari Pasi had directed to release the merit list on June 7. The selection list is to be released on May 12.

800 applications were distributed for enrollment in 11th

With the release of matriculation results, application forms for enrollment in 11th class in SSLNT Government Girls High School started being distributed. Till June 5, 800 forms have been distributed. Out of this, about 700 applications have been received, but it has not yet been decided that how many seats will be there in the 11th class. What will be the procedure for enrollment. The reason why SSLNT has been selected in the school of excellence. CBSE guidelines have to be followed. This is the reason that now the process of distribution of forms has stopped since June 5.

no fee determination

Earlier, classes from 9th to 12th were taught in SSLNT, but from this session, classes from 6th to 12th have been started. Earlier, on enrollment in the ninth, a fee of Rs 120 per girl student had to be paid for six months, but now whether this fee will be charged or not, it has not been decided yet. DSE co-incharge DEO Bhootnath Rajwar told that a meeting will be held soon regarding the fees.

Jharkhand: First merit list for enrollment in excellent schools will be released tomorrow