Message from President Vladimir Putin: what time to watch the broadcast today, February 21

Today at noon, February 21, Vladimir Putin will read out a message to the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation. The event will take place live, which should be taken into account by residents of other time zones of the country.

In the broadcasting schedule of TV channels, an hour is scheduled for the presidential speech, until 13:00 Moscow time. However, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called it a formality – the speech will last as long as necessary. According to him, Putin devoted the day before the message to work on the document.

This year, the audience of the Russian leader, in addition to both houses of parliament, will be participants in a special operation to protect the inhabitants of Donbass.

It is the SVO, the Kremlin notes, that will become one of the main topics of Vladimir Putin’s message. What other statements are the deputies and senators waiting for on February 21, on the anniversary of Russia’s recognition of the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics, in the material of Izvestia.

The live broadcast will be shown by Izvestia, the video broadcast will be available on the website of the publication, as well as other TV channels: First, Rossii 1, NTV.

