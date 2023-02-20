Meta announces subscription on Facebook, Instagram verified IDs

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram has started its news verification system codenamed Meta Verified. Meta in an announcement said:

To help up-and-coming creators grow their presence and build community faster, today Mark Zuckerberg announced that we’ll begin testing a new offering called Meta Verified, a subscription bundle on Instagram and Facebook that includes a verified badge that authenticates your account with government ID, proactive account protection, access to account support, and increased visibility and reach. We’re starting with a gradual test in Australia and New Zealand later this week to learn what’s most valuable, and we hope to bring Meta Verified to the rest of the world soon.

Some of the top requests we get from creators are for broader access to verification and account support, in addition to more features to increase visibility and reach. Since last year, we’ve been thinking about how to unlock access to these features through a paid offering.

With Meta Verified, you’ll get:

A verified badge, confirming you’re the real you and that your account has been authenticated with a government ID.

More protection from impersonation with proactive account monitoring for impersonators who might target people with growing online audiences.

Help when you need it with access to a real person for common account issues.

Increased visibility and reach with prominence in some areas of the platform– like search, comments and recommendations.

Exclusive features to express yourself in unique ways.

Meta Verified is available for direct purchase on Instagram or Facebook in Australia and New Zealand starting later this week. People can purchase a monthly subscription for (USD) $11.99 on the web and (USD) $14.99 on iOS and Android.

As we test and learn, there will be no changes to accounts on Instagram and Facebook that are already verified based on prior requirements, including authenticity and notability. Long term, we want to build a subscription offering that’s valuable to everyone, including creators, businesses and our community at large. As part of this vision, we are evolving the meaning of the verified badge so we can expand access to verification and more people can trust the accounts they interact with are authentic.

Building Safety from the Beginning

It’s important to feel confident that your identity and accounts are safe and that the people you’re interacting with are who they say they are. That’s why we’re building a series of checks into Meta Verified before, during, and after someone applies.

To be eligible, accounts must meet minimum activity requirements, such as prior posting history, and be at least 18 years old.

Applicants are then required to submit a government ID that matches the profile name and photo of the Facebook or Instagram account they’re applying for.

Subscriptions will include proactive monitoring for account impersonation.

We’re also committed to continuous monitoring and review of reported violations, as well as taking swift action against those who try to evade our systems.

In a post on Facebook on February 20, 2023, Mark Zuckerberg said:

“Good morning and new product announcement: this week we’re starting to roll out Meta Verified — a subscription service that lets you verify your account with a government ID, get a blue badge, get extra impersonation protection against accounts claiming to be you, and get direct access to customer support. This new feature is about increasing authenticity and security across our services. Meta Verified starts at $11.99 / month on web or $14.99 / month on iOS. We’ll be rolling out in Australia and New Zealand this week and more countries soon”.

The verification of the accounts on Facebook and Instagram is subject to authentication of user’s identity via a government-issued ID. The paid subscription includes many features, such as a verified badge, protection from impersonators, access to a ‘real person’ for account-related issues, increased visibility and reach, and exclusive features that Meta might launch in the future.

To get a verified badge on Facebook or Instagram, the user must have prior posting history and be at least 18 years old. Furthermore, users cannot apply for a verified badge on Facebook or Instagram if they do not have their real name and photograph on the platforms. As per Meta’s post, the photograph and name must match the government ID to initiate the process. Meaning, all anonymous IDs on Facebook may soon start getting deleted.