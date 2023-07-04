Meta: Meta in preparation to bring micro blogging platform Threads, Twitter will get tough competition

Meta Threads: Meta is about to bring a new app, which could be a rival of the micro-blogging site Twitter and it would be a direct challenge to the social media platform owned by Elon Musk. A listing for the app called Threads on Apple’s App Store indicates that it could launch as soon as Thursday. It is a word based conversation app, which is linked to Instagram. It has been told that on ‘Threads’ the community will be able to discuss different topics. According to the screenshot displayed on the App Store listing, Instagram users will be able to keep their username and switch to the new app with the same account.

Meta declined to comment on the app. But, Musk replied ‘yes’ to a tweet by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, saying, “All your threads are ours.” Threads could be a new problem for Musk, who bought Twitter last year for US$44 billion and has recently changed its rules to keep advertisers away.

According to media reports, initially this app was searched on Google Play Store in Europe on Monday. At the same time, by night this app had become available on the Apple App Store. There are many controversies going on related to Twitter, meanwhile it has been decided to introduce micro blogging platform threads. A media report revealed that, Meta aims to make threads a more inclusive and great platform. The app addresses concerns raised by advertisers about the association of the micro platform Twitter with remote data. (with language input)