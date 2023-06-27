Metagod Creators to build Vrindavan Chandrodaya Mandir Trust in Metaverse

Metagod Creators, an unprecedented platform all set to give people a different experience of spirituality and devotion based on Mixed Reality! Vrindavan Chandrodaya Mandir Trust in Metaverse platform has crossed the first phase. This account will be managed by the Delhi office of Metagod.

The mandate consists of the metaverse platform of the south wing, the first phase of the temple. This includes planning for digital wealth strategy and influencer marketing as well as the execution of various digital activities integrated into the virtual world that will facilitate the VCM Mandir experience using Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR). Advertising space will be purchased by the media at Burj Khalifa, Times Square, Nasdaq and other prominent locations around the world.

The Vrindavan Chandrodaya Mandir is the world’s tallest temple under construction in Vrindavan, Mathura, India, an initiative by devotees of ISKCON Bangalore. Spread over several acres, this temple will probably be the tallest, grandest and largest religious structure in India. Project organizers said the 70-storey high temple will feature a capsule elevator that will take visitors from the ground level to the viewing gallery at the top, which will provide a sweeping view of the Braj region.

Speaking about this achievement, the Metagod team said, “Through the use of Mixed Reality, users can connect with their faith and experience intense moments of devotion. Metagod aims to bring the sacred and spiritual into the digital realm.”

“The Vrindavan Chandrodaya Mandir is one of the most ambitious spiritual projects globally. The Hare Krishna movement has millions of congregational members around the world. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to do this important work.

Our strategy will be to deliver experiences and engagement with active content and use technology to enhance collaboration with devotees across the globe.

What the VCM Phase 1 Metaverse Platform Will Provide:

A. Belief in the Metaverse: A Complete Virtual Experience of the Physical Temple with Meta Glasses and Smart Devices

B. Participation in various festivals and important events

C. Daily Aarti – Mangala Aarti, Shringar Aarti, and Shayan Aarti etc.

D. Donation Features:

A. Temple Construction Service

B. Food donation service for sadhus, widowed mothers and visitors

C. Gau Sewa

D. Dress Service

I. Prasadam Service

E. Teachings from Vedic literature like Bhagavad Gita, Srimad-Bhagavatam etc.