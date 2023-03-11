Metallica released a new release, which recorded a clip

March 11 - BLiTZ. Metallica is one of the most popular heavy metal bands. The musicians released the third single from the album, as well as a video accompaniment, or rather a clip. This was reported by the publishing house "Inc-news".

“If Darkness Had a Son” hit the public today. This is already the ninth song in the album “72 Seasons”. The group chose this name because the album’s music reflects the life path of a person under 18 years of age. The head of the group admitted that the idea of ​​the album is a “reference” to the formation of a person’s personality.

In February, Metallica donated $250,000 to help those affected by the natural disaster in Turkey.

Actress Irina Ponarovskaya called herself a Russian person who loves her Motherland March 11, 2023 at 21:22

Photo: IA SM-News