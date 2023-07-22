Metas Adventist School became champion in both boys and girls category in CISCE Zonal Yoga Competition

In the Ranchi Zone Yoga Competition 2023 (RANCHI ZONE YOGA COMPETITION-2023) organized by the CISCE Board (Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations), boys and girls of Metas Adventist School hoisted the flag. Children from all the schools of Ranchi affiliated to ICSE board participated in this prestigious competition organized at Carmel School Samlong.

The students of Metas Adventist School won 21 medals in the yoga competition organized in different categories. Not only this, this school was declared winner in both boys and girls category. School Principal Dr SDD Naidu thanked the CISCE Council for including Yoga as a subject in the course.

The principal of the school congratulated the winning children of his school as well as all the children who participated in the competition and wished them a bright future. Dr. Naidu urged the principals of all schools to implement yoga as a subject in their respective schools, so that the children remain physically and mentally healthy.

On this occasion, the yoga teacher of the school, Rafia Naz said that this result is the result of the hard work of the children. Congratulations to those who won and those who could not become winners, they are not losers. The kids who won did a little better than the other kids. That’s why the children who could not win the medal, they need to work a little more. He is confident that he will also win a medal in the next competition.

Rafia said that we should give our best effort. Victory and defeat are not in our hands. Well done all of you. The one who did the best among you is declared the winner. Make yoga a part of your life. You will become a better citizen of the country and play your part in taking our nation forward.

In this competition, Shubman Kumar, Rituraj Bhaskar, Divya Maji won medals in the under 14 years category, while Chanchal Munda, Yuvraj Bhaskar, Khushboo Kumari and Ankit Kumar won medals in the under 17 years category. Whereas in Under-19, Anurag Ganjhu, Vishnu Kumar, Mufid Ansari and Anamika Besra brought laurels to their school by winning medals.

These children won the medal for the school

Under-14

Shubham Kumar (one gold and one silver), Rituraj Bhaskar (one gold and one silver) and Divya Maji (one gold and one silver).

Under-17

Chanchal Munda (2 Gold Medals), Yuvraj Bhaskar (2 Gold Medals), Ankit Kumar (Gold and Bronze Medals) and Khushbu Kumari (Gold Medal).

Under-19

Vishnu Kumar (one gold and one silver medal), Mufid Ansari (gold medal), Anurag Ganjhu (silver medal) and Anamika Besra (silver medal).