Meta’s Threads app launched to compete with Twitter, 2 million users in 2 hours

New Delhi, 06 July (Hindustan Times). Mark Zuckerberg has launched the Threads app to compete with the social media platform Twitter. Threads is a text-based app built by the Instagram team, where users will be allowed to share posts of up to 500 words. Meta has launched it in 100 countries, including India.

Meta Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mark Zuckerberg said on Thursday that two million people joined the Threads app in just two hours, which increased to 5 million after four hours. It has just been launched in 100 countries. It has not been launched in the European Union due to regulatory concerns.

The tweet came hours after Zuckerberg launched the Twitter-rivaling Threads app, nearly 11 years later. However, Zuckerberg’s Twitter account has also not received the blue tick. Mark has not written any caption in the tweet after a long time, but has definitely posted Spider-Man Facing Off meme.

Mark Zuckerberg’s new micro-blogging site Threads is being considered as a competitor of Twitter. At the same time, some users are also naming it ‘Twitter Killer’. The features and interface of Thread are very similar to Twitter. Threads is available for download on Android and iOS in the App Store. Significantly, Twitter has more than 100 crore users worldwide.