Meteorological Department Alert: Heavy rain will occur in these 4 districts of Santal Pargana on the first day of Shravan

Heavy rain warning has been issued in at least four districts of Santal Pargana on the first day of Shravani Mela. The Meteorological Department has issued this warning on Sunday. The Ranchi-based meteorological center of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued a yellow alert for heavy rain. The Meteorological Department has issued a warning saying that there is a possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places in Dumka, Godda, Pakur and Sahibganj on July 4 (Tuesday).

Sahibganj is the only district in Jharkhand which has received more than normal rainfall. Sahibganj has received 355 mm of rainfall from 1 June 2023 to 8.30 am on 2 July 2023, which is 40 percent more than normal. Sahibganj district usually receives 253.7 mm of rainfall during this period, which is considered normal.

Simdega and Palamu have received normal rainfall. The remaining 21 districts have received less rainfall than normal. Chatra has received 78 percent less rainfall than normal, while Dhanbad has received 73 percent, Jamtara 71 percent, Seraikela-Kharsawan 63 percent, Giridih 62 percent, Latehar and Ramgarh 61-61 percent less rainfall. Talking about the whole of Jharkhand, there should have been 206.5 mm of rainfall, but only 119 mm was received. 42 percent less.

The sky will remain cloudy for the next 5 days in Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand. Sprinkling can also happen with thunder. Especially on 2nd and 3rd July. On July 4, the forecast of light to moderate rainfall once or twice has been issued by the meteorological center located in Ranchi. On July 5 and 6 also, Ranchi will receive light to moderate rainfall once or twice.

The Meteorological Department has said that during the last 24 hours, light to moderate rainfall occurred at some places, while heavy rainfall also occurred at some places. Maximum rainfall occurred in Rajmahal of Sahibganj district. There was 198 mm of rain here. During this, the highest temperature was recorded at 38 degrees in Chaibasa, while the lowest minimum temperature was recorded at 24 degrees in Ranchi.