Meteorological Department Alert: There will be heavy rain in Jharkhand, know when and where

in Jharkhand heavy rain alert Meteorological Department has issued. During this, there has also been a possibility of thunderclap at many places. The Ranchi-based Meteorological Center of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has given this information on Friday. The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert saying that on July 3, there is a possibility of heavy rainfall at some places in the north-eastern parts of Jharkhand.

Heavy rain alert in 8 districts of Jharkhand

Abhishek Anand, the forecasting officer cum office in-charge of the Meteorological Center, Ranchi, told ‘Prabhat Khabar’ that Santal Pargana Apart from Deoghar, Dumka, Godda, Jamtara, Pakur and Sahibganj, there may be heavy rainfall at isolated places in Dhanbad and Giridih districts. Thunderstorm may also occur at some places.

Thunderstorm expected on July 1 and 2

Before this, on 1st and 2nd July also, the Meteorological Department has expressed the possibility of thunderclap at some places in Jharkhand. However, it has not been told that in which part of Jharkhand there may be rain or thundershowers on 1 and 2 July. Let us tell you that during the last 24 hours it rained in different parts of Jharkhand.

Ranchi’s maximum temperature below normal

During this, a change was also observed in the temperature of different cities of the state. The temperature of the capital Ranchi remained below normal even today. During the last 24 hours, there was no change in the maximum temperature here, but a slight drop of 0.2 degree Celsius was recorded in the minimum temperature.

Jamshedpur’s temperature decreased

Jamshedpur’s maximum temperature dropped by 0.8 degree Celsius and it dropped to 35.2 degree Celsius. However, the maximum temperature here is still 2.2 degree centigrade above normal. However, the minimum temperature remained the same today. The minimum temperature of Jamshedpur decreased by 0.4 degree to 25.6 degree Celsius.

Daltonganj’s maximum temperature increased by 4 degrees

The maximum and minimum temperature of Daltonganj recorded an increase of 4 degree and 1.2 degree centigrade respectively. The highest temperature here was recorded at 34.2 degree Celsius, which is 0.3 degree Celsius above normal, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 26.4 degree Celsius, which is 0.2 degree centigrade less than normal.

Where and how much rain fell in Jharkhand today

According to the records available so far, Latehar received maximum rainfall of 13 mm in Jharkhand today. It rained 12 mm in Ramgarh, 8 mm in Simdega and Khunti, 0.5 mm in Bokaro, 0.5 mm in Garhwa, 2 mm in Gumla, 1.5 mm in Hazaribagh, 2.2 mm in Ranchi and 2.5 mm in Sahibganj.

Jharkhand Weather Update: It will rain with thunder at many places in Jharkhand There is