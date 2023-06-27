Meteorological Department’s forecast is proving wrong, humid weather continues in Gorakhpur, know when it will rain

UP Weather: Clouds have encamped in many districts of Purvanchal including Gorakhpur. The sun is also playing hide and seek with the clouds. People have got some relief from the continuous heat. But people are very hurt due to the failing forecast of the Meteorological Department. People are waiting for the rain. Although the Meteorological Department is still expecting rain with thunder.

But the question of when the expectation expressed by the Meteorological Department will be fulfilled has remained for the last 4 days. The sky has been cloudy since Tuesday morning. But the heat is bothering the people after getting moisture along with the sun. On Monday also, the people of Gorakhpur spent the whole day waiting for the rain. Clouds kept coming and going and the sun kept increasing the heat with the help of moisture. On Monday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 38.4 degree Celsius. But due to hunger and humidity, people felt the heat close to 45 degree Celsius.

Monsoon has knocked from Gorakhpur to Purvanchal. According to the Meteorological Department, the atmospheric condition of rain has remained. In such a situation, there is a possibility of intermittent rain with thunder and lightning for the next 4 to 5 days. But the Meteorological Department is forecasting rain for the last 4 days. Which is proving wrong, but people are not able to wait for rain. Due to which the common man as well as the farmers are facing a lot of problems.

Report – Kumar Pradeep, Gorakhpur

