Metro railway line will be ready soon between Agra Fort and Taj Mahal, tunnel construction started between the two stations

Agra. Agra Metro has now started construction of tunnel between Agra Fort to Taj Mahal Metro Station. After making the first break through in a record time of 77 days, TBM Yamuna has started construction of the tunnel towards Taj Mahal Metro Station. Before Agra, metro has started in many districts of Uttar Pradesh. But the metro work in Agra is also special because the Agra Metro Rail Project is the first such project where the first break through has been done in a record time of just 77 days after the TBM launch.

CM Yogi launched TBM Yamuna

TBM Yamuna was launched by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in February. After this, TBM Yamuna completed the tunnel work from power house to Agra Fort by doing the first break through in 77 days. TBM Yamuna is now working on tunnel construction from Agra Fort to Taj Mahal Metro Station.

Underground metro line will be completed in 3 phases

The construction of underground metro line by TBM is mainly divided into 3 phases. The first step in this process is the initial drive. In which TBM starts the work of digging the channel with launching soft. In this step, the temporary rings are fitted manually. During this, the thrust jacks fitted in the machine propel the TBM forward with the help of these temporary ring segments. After this TBM reaches the main drive. The TBM constructs the tunnel by installing permanent ring segments along with the excavation. After this, the TBM machine comes out while breaking through at the other end.