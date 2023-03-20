Metropolitan Onufry of the UOC arrived at Zelensky’s office due to the eviction of monks from the Lavra on March 20, 2023

March 20 - BLiTZ. The Primate of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, Metropolitan Onufry, and a number of other top representatives of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church arrived at the Office of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in order to meet with him, according to the official website of the UOC. This is also reported by Lenta.ru.

It is reported there that they arrived with the aim of conveying to the leadership of the state the position of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church.

It also claims that they will convey the correct information about the UOC to Zelensky, to whom they allegedly convey false information. They assured that the UOC is a “church of patriots” and “supports the Armed Forces of Ukraine”.