Latin America does not support the idea of ​​sending Western weapons for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), and also considers it unreasonable. This position was voiced by Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard on February 15 during a conversation with the newspaper financial times.

“I don’t think that sending weapons to prolong the conflict has support in Latin America. <…> It also doesn’t seem very reasonable because the price will be very high for the EU, for Russia and to some extent for everyone else,” he said.

According to Ebrard, Latin American countries are more likely to find a way to resolve this conflict through political means.

The publication also notes that a number of other countries in the region act with positions different from Washington and Brussels, believing that instead of supplying new weapons, Kyiv needs to quickly adopt a ceasefire agreement without preconditions.

Earlier, on February 14, the Politico newspaper indicated in its article that Ukrainian militants would have to use fewer weapons on the battlefield due to the depletion of the arsenal in Western countries. It is specified that Washington’s concern about the stockpiles of weapons and ammunition is growing.

On the same day, the 10th meeting of the contact group on arming Kyiv in the Ramstein format was held in Brussels, where the issues of supplying Western fighters and tanks were discussed, as well as the provision of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with ammunition. During the meeting, the head of the Pentagon, Lloyd Austin, noted that NATO countries should provide Ukraine not only with new types of weapons, but also with integrated military assistance.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Kyiv against the backdrop of a special operation of the Russian Federation to protect Donbass, the decision on which was made against the backdrop of aggravation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

