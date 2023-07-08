Mexico: 27 killed, more than 21 injured as bus falls into deep gorge

mexico In a horrific road accident on Wednesday, 27 people were killed and 21 were injured. According to the report of the news agency Reuters, a bus is going to Yosundua from Mexico City. Meanwhile, the bus fell into a deep gorge in the state of Oaxaca. In which 27 people died on the spot and 21 people were seriously injured. A newborn child is also included in the dead.

13 men, 13 women and a newborn child died

Oaxaca’s Interior Minister Jesus Romero told a press conference that 13 men, 13 women and a newborn child had died in the accident. The driver lost control of the bus and the bus fell into the gorge, he said. The accident took place near the town of Magdalena Peñasco at around 6:30 a.m. local time on Wednesday. After the accident, the employees of Tlaxiao Civil Protection reached the spot and started a rescue operation.

The condition of 12 of the injured is critical.

In the beginning of the incident, 25 people were reported killed and 17 people were said to be injured. The injured were admitted to the IMSS clinic in Tlaxiao, however, due to the severity of the injuries, two more people died. After this the death toll increased to 27 people.

Oaxaca Governor Salomon Jara expressed grief over the accident

Oaxaca Governor Salomon Jara expressed grief over the accident and ordered various state agencies to go to the scene to take care of the victims. He said in a tweet that, “I have instructed the Secretaries of Government, Health, Public Security, Welfare, Tequio and Inclusion, Civil Protection, as well as DIF, to arrive at the accident site in Magdalena Peñasco to take care and help those affected in the accident help people.

Explainer: ‘Disturbed state, uncomfortable situation’, know what is going on in Manipur for the last two months?