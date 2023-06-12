MHT CET Result 2023 Live Updates: Maharashtra CET result will be released today, check like this

MHT CET Result 2023 Date and Time LIVE: Result will come on this link

After the declaration of Maharashtra Common Entrance Test result, you will be able to check your score from cetcell.mahacet.org.

MHT CET Result 2023 Date and Time LIVE: Check result direct link here

MHT CET Result 2023 Date and Time: As soon as the result of Maharashtra Common Entrance Test is released, the direct link will be shared immediately to see the result on this page.

MHT CET Result 2023 Date and Time LIVE: Know what has been said in the official notice

According to the official notice, “The result of MHTCET (PCM & PCB Group) 2023 will be declared on 12-06-2023 at 11:00 AM on www.mahacet.org and www.mahacet.in websites.” Candidates will be able to check and download their result by following the steps given below.

MHT CET Result 2023 Date and Time LIVE: Will be able to check on these websites

www.mahacet.org

mahacet.in

www.cetcell.mahacet.org

MHT CET Result 2023 Date and Time LIVE: Which is better for PCB or PCMB exam?

For candidates seeking admission in Pharmacy, Pharm D degree courses, it is mandatory to appear for papers of Physics, Chemistry as well as Mathematics and/or Biology. While the candidates seeking admission in engineering and technology degree courses have to appear for Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics exams.

MHT CET Result 2023 Date and Time LIVE: MHT CET Result 2023 will be able to check like this

After the result is released, visit the Maharashtra CET website mahacet.org.

Click on the link appearing on the home page of the CET portal.

Now a new page will open where candidates have to click on the link of MHT CET 2023.

Now another page will open in which your scorecard will be available.

Fill the required details and click on the submit button.

Now your result will appear on your computer screen.

Download and take a print out of the result page for future use.

MHT CET Result 2023 Date and Time LIVE: These days the competition was organized

The Maharashtra Joint Entrance Examination Cell has conducted the Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) group exams for engineering and pharmacy admissions from May 9 to 14 and the Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB) group entrance exams from May 15 to 20. did.

MHT CET Result 2023 Date and Time LIVE: Total number of people had registered

A total of 605944 (282070 in PCM and 323874 in PCB group) candidates registered for the MHT CET exam, which was much more than the number of registrations for the year 2021 (517132). Out of 605944, 467379 (231264 in PCM and 236115 in PCB group) candidates appeared in the exam in the year 2022.

MHT CET Result 2023 Date and Time LIVE: Maharashtra CET result will be released today

The State Common Entrance Test Cell Maharashtra will declare the MHT CET 2023 result today, June 12, at 11:00 am on cetcell.mahacet.org and mahacet.in. Although the links to check PCM and PCB scorecard are already available on both these websites.