MI vs SRH Dream 11: These players of Mumbai and Hyderabad will make crorepatis! See here the best team of Dream11

MI vs SRH Dream 11 Prediction: In the 69th match of IPL 2023 (May 21)Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers HyderabadThe match will be played between This match between the two teams will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Before this match, Mumbai had to face defeat at the hands of Lucknow in the last match. At the same time, Hyderabad was defeated by RCB in the last match. In such a situation, both the teams will come out with the intention of making a comeback in this match. At the same time, before this match, what will be the best team of Dream11 here.

pitch report

The pitch of Mumbai’s Wankhede Cricket Stadium is considered batsmen friendly. Batsmen get a lot of advantage here. But along with this, spin bowlers also get a lot of benefit here. Dew can play a big role in this stadium. In such a situation, bowling first after winning the toss would be considered a good decision.

When and where to watch live?

The 69th match of IPL 2023 between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be played from 3:30 pm. At the same time, the time of toss will be 30 minutes earlier i.e. at 3 o’clock. The live telecast of this match will be done on different channels of Star Sports Network. Live streaming of this match will be available on ‘Jio Cinema’ app. You can watch this match for free on this app. Here you can enjoy the matches in 10 different languages.

Best Dream11 Team of Mumbai and Hyderabad

wicket keeper-Ishan Kishan

batsman– Rohit Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav,Harry Brook (Vice-Captain),Tilak Verma

All-rounder – Aiden Markram (Captain),Chris Green, Marco Johnson

bowler-Piyush Chawla, Umran Malik

Possible playing 11 of Mumbai and Hyderabad

Mumbai Indians:Rohit Sharma (c), Cameron Green, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Verma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Dwayne Johnson, Riley Meredith

Sunrisers Hyderabad:Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar

