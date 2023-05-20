MI vs SRH: Mumbai have last chance for playoffs, will have to register big win over Hyderabad

Mumbai Indians, IPL 2023MI vs SRH, IPL 2023: five time champion Mumbai Indians The team will try to get a big win against Sunrisers Hyderabad to strengthen their hopes of reaching the IPL 2023 playoffs on Sunday (May 21), which could also be their last match this season. The Hyderabad team is already out of the playoff race but Mumbai still has a chance and is eager to take advantage of it.

Mumbai Indians, IPL 2023

The Mumbai team led by Rohit Sharma has done well in their home ground at Wankhede Stadium. He has won four matches here so far while he had to face defeat in two matches. The team led by Rohit Sharma will try to take full advantage of the home conditions. This will also be his last chance to improve his net run rate.

Mumbai Indians, IPL 2023

Mumbai now have 14 points from 13 matches and need to win by a big margin as another team Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) also have a chance to reach 16 points. His net run rate is better than Mumbai. Right now three teams have 14 points. Out of these Rajasthan Royals have played all their matches but their net run rate is better than Mumbai. RCB is in fourth place due to better net run rate of these three teams.

Mumbai Indians, IPL 2023

If Mumbai wins this match and RCB loses to Gujarat Titans in another match, then Mumbai’s team will reach the playoffs but if both these teams win then the team with better net run rate will advance.

Mumbai Indians, IPL 2023

If Mumbai has to reach the next round, then it will not have to miss the opportunity like in the last match when its team lost to Lucknow Super Giants by five runs, due to which it missed two important points. Mumbai’s biggest concern at their home ground is about bowling as more than 200 runs were scored against them in four consecutive matches. Mumbai lost control of the match on several occasions due to poor bowling in the death overs.

Mumbai Indians, IPL 2023

Despite Rohit not being in his best form, the team kept itself in the playoff race with the brilliant batting of Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Cameron Green, Ishaan Kishan and Nehal Badhera. All these batsmen will leave no stone unturned to perform well against Sunrisers as well.

Mumbai Indians, IPL 2023

Rohit could not reach double figures in five matches but he scored 29 and 37 in the last two matches and Mumbai will hope that the captain will again get the team off to a good start. As far as Sunrisers are concerned, they have nothing to lose and will try to end their campaign with a win. Despite Heinrich Klaasen’s century in the last match against RCB, the team had to face defeat.