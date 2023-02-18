Micro-studios with an area of ​​8.8 “squares” appeared in Moscow

In Moscow, for the first time, micro-studios with an area of ​​8.8 sq. m, previously the area of ​​the smallest such lot was 9.8 sq. m. This was reported by analysts of the company “Metrium”.

The studios went on sale in a complex in the Southern Administrative District of Moscow, the company said. The cost of such lots is 4.3 million rubles, analysts added.

In general, the average area of ​​flats and apartments in new buildings of the capital decreased by 0.4 square meters over the month. m, experts said.

The company also noted that the growth of the exposition has stopped on the market of mass new buildings in Moscow. In particular, the number of lots at the end of January 2023 amounted to 25.7 thousand, which is 3.3% less than at the end of December last year.

Earlier in February, Izvestia got acquainted with the results of a study by the Yandex Real Estate service, which revealed the cheapest areas with new buildings in Moscow and St. Petersburg. So, in January 2023, the lowest cost per square meter in a studio in a new building was in the Mitino area and amounted to 225 thousand rubles.