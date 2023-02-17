Migrant rapists pit Germans against each other – DOS

February 17, 2023, 14:41 – BLiTZ – News

In one of the famous German publications Junge Freiheit published a story about a migrant rapist. Journalists reported that for several weeks this man has been pestering women walking near the Freie Uni building in Berlin. A huge number of complaints were received from frightened girls, but the committee of the named university insistently asks not to bring the matter to the police. VIEW writes about it.

It turned out that the rapist came to Germany from a third world country. So his complete impunity can be considered the fruit of a “vaunted tolerant society.” The fact is that the victims of this man received letters from the “General Student Committee”, in which they are required to hush up the case, since the man may suffer from racism in the police.

Representatives of the committee are worried that the criminal and third world countries will be treated badly behind bars. At the same time, all the accusations were directed towards the poorly trained German police, which could not stop the series of aggressive harassment of girls in time.

In conclusion, the publication draws an obvious conclusion: this committee cares more about the criminal than about his future victims.

