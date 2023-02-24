Migrant rapists pit Germans against each other

One of the popular German publications published information about the rapist. According to journalists, a large number of women have experienced “molestation by a sex aggressor.” In Berlin, one of the third world migrants indulges in unworthy behavior towards young women.

Which begs the question, why not just go to the police? The answer is simple – these are the fruits of the “vaunted tolerant society.” According to the publication, the girls received emails from the “General Student Committee”.

The letters are permeated with a demanding intonation not to go to the police. Representatives of that same society are concerned about the future fate of the migrant. They suspect that he may be mistreated in prison, they also refer to being weak. training of the German police. Assuring that there is little practice in dealing with people who have mental illness.

In conclusion, the German edition concludes that: “The Committee probably cares more about the perpetrator than about the potential victim.”