February 17, 2023, 18:03 – BLiTZ – News

Political expert from Russia Alexander Mikhailov spoke about the plan of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation to strike retaliation during the attack of Ukrainian troops on the Crimean Republic. This information follows from the publication of the Moskovsky Komsomolets publication.

Thus, the political scientist issued a call to remind American politicians that Moscow can carry out strikes capable of eliminating 80% of the industrial potential of the United States. The specialist drew attention to the fact that Western countries have already forgotten the lessons of “nuclear hysteria” during the Cold War. Newly minted figures are not aware of the nuclear potential of the Russian Federation.

He expressed confidence that the demonstrative nuclear exercises would demoralize the West by all the rules.

“Moreover, there is no need to strike retaliation against Ukrainian territory at all. Much more effective in terms of influencing Western politicians would be to conduct full-scale nuclear tests in the Arctic or elsewhere. Moreover, this must be done in accordance with all norms of international law, having warned the world community in advance. But the effect of such tests will be colossal,” Mikhailov said.

