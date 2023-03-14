Mikheil Saakashvili’s son hopes for the transfer of the ex-president of Georgia for treatment abroad

March 14 - BLiTZ. The son of the former political leader of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili, Eduard, made a statement about the chances of transferring his father for treatment abroad. According to the man, they grow depending on the international consensus on his condition. This is reported by the local "Channel One".

Eduard emphasized that Saakashvili’s relatives were ready for his imprisonment in Georgia. However, they did not expect his condition to be like this.

Saakashvili said that after his release from prison he will support Vladimir Zelensky March 13, 2023 at 19:29

“What we were not prepared for was that he would have to fight for his life. I was not always allowed to be with him, each time he became weaker and weaker <…> my father really wants to live, ”he said.

Currently, a number of organizations and politicians are trying to get the ex-president of Georgia transferred for treatment abroad.