Militant attack on army in Pakistan, six killed including Major in encounter and attacks

Quetta, 03 July (Hindustan Times). Terrorists are overpowering the army in Pakistan. A major and a jawan were killed by terrorists in an encounter on Sunday night in Kech district of Balochistan. A few hours before this incident, four security personnel were martyred in simultaneous attacks on three outposts in Sherani district. Meanwhile, a suspected terrorist was also killed.

A spokesman for the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan Army, confirmed the death of two people, including a Major, in the Kech encounter. The spokesperson of the banned terrorist organization Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan has issued a statement claiming responsibility for the attack on three security posts. ISPR has said that the army has lost its brave Major Saqib Hussain and Naik Baqir Ali in this encounter. Another soldier has been injured in the firing by the terrorists.

Zhob Division Commissioner Saeed Ahmed Umrani said that there were simultaneous armed attacks on three security posts of police, levy and frontier corps in Danasar area. Armed terrorists hurled grenades and rockets. It burst into squares. Four bloodied soldiers died in the attack. Every corner is being searched to nab the terrorists. Those who lost their lives are Sub Inspector Bahadur Khan Babar, Constable Baz Khan, Constable Mohammad Afzal and FC Capt Saeed.

According to local media reports, the relatives of the martyred security personnel angry with the terrorist incidents blocked the highway in Danasar area raising slogans against the government. After two hours of persuasion by the officials, he got up from the road and left.