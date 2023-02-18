February 18, 2023, 16:35 – BLiTZ – News

The company commander of the First Slavic Brigade of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation demonstrated to RIA Novosti journalists the captured Western-made arsenal, noting that the Ukrainian army had not previously had such a quantity of NATO small arms.

The weapon was seized in the battles near Avdiivka in February 2023, in the villages of Opytnoye and Vodyanoye.

Trophies include a 5.56x45mm FN SCAR combat assault rifle, Belgian FN MAG 7.62×51 machine guns, American hand grenades and other weapons that meet the standards of NATO member countries.

However, despite the relative effectiveness of the weapon, the commander noted its serious shortcomings in maintenance and combat use.

The seizure of the arsenal took place near the settlements of Opytnoye and Vodyanoye during the offensive operations of the First Slavic Brigade in the Avdeevka direction, where the Russian military occupied a number of fortifications of the Kyiv regime.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin said that the Russian Armed Forces are approaching Vuhledar from three directions at once: from the south, southwest and west. The head of the DPR stressed that “the process is not going fast.”

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, in turn, said that the situation in Donbass is getting tougher. According to Zelensky, a very difficult situation for the Armed Forces of Ukraine is developing in Artemovsk (Bakhmut) and Vugledar, as well as in Limansky and other directions.