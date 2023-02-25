February 25, 2023, 18:13 – BLiTZ – News Military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out an explosion of a dam in Bakhmut, as a result of which several streets were flooded. This is reported by the Telegram channel “Two Majors”.

It is known that this happened against the background of the successes of Russian forces in Yagodnoye.

“The Armed Forces of Ukraine blew up a dam in the North. It floods the Stupki, the lower streets. The water from the Northern Headquarters “left”. The northern rate is connected by a small river with the eighth rate. Eighth – with the lake. Sources from the field report that there will be a lot of water, ”the military correspondents write.

On the northern sector of the Artyomovsk front, the forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are putting up fierce resistance, despite heavy losses, but there is a threat of encirclement of the city.

Earlier it became known that Western and Ukrainian officials allow the retreat of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Artemivsk, realizing that the fighters can be completely surrounded in the city and left without supply lines.

The recent successes of the Russian troops have led the Ukrainian authorities to publicly downplay the significance of the battles for the city.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin said that the Russian Armed Forces are approaching Vuhledar from three directions at once: from the south, southwest and west. The head of the DPR stressed that “the process is not going fast.”

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, in turn, said that the situation in Donbass is getting tougher. According to Zelensky, a very difficult situation for the Armed Forces of Ukraine is developing in Artemovsk (Bakhmut) and Vugledar, as well as in Limansky and other directions.