March 14 - BLiTZ. The development of a military alliance in the Pacific region was announced by the United States, Australia and Great Britain. The appearance of nuclear submarines in Australia is a key link. RBC reports.

Over the next 32 years, Australia will allocate $245 billion to build its nuclear submarine fleet, the chief state treasurer said. Canberra plans to decommission its diesel-electric submarines by 2030.

At a special briefing, on condition of anonymity, a US administration official made an important announcement. According to the representative, the main task of AUKUS leaders is to deter and protect against threats to the international order.

It is worth noting the words of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia, Sergey Lavrov: “the Anglo-Saxon world is making a serious bid for confrontation for a very long time.” Experts are sure that the idea of ​​the Union is formulated against China.

