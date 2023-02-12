Military analyst assessed the likelihood of Western tanks participating in the conflict in Ukraine

Tanks from Western countries that were sent to Kyiv will not be used for military operations, they will be filmed in videos to raise the morale of the military and the population. This was announced on Sunday, February 12, by the head of the Bureau of Military-Political Analysis, military analyst Alexander Mikhailov.

According to him, trial batches of tanks will not reach the line of contact.

“They will be protected until serious deliveries begin. These test batches will be rolled around the range for staged filming. They are needed for videos about the victories of the Ukrainian army,” the expert said in an interview with Ura.ru.

Mikhailov recalled that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have a very difficult situation at the front, they need to cheer up the population and the military.

“Expectations from Western technology are too high. It is successful under normal climatic conditions. In Ukraine, the temperature drops below zero, dirt, impassability, high humidity, there is no direct access to the necessary types of fuel and lubricants and supply chains, which NATO is so used to with the organization of its military service, ”the military analyst shared.

In his opinion, Western tanks will not change the course of the special operation.

“Russia already has the most powerful anti-tank weapons in the world. She hit almost 4 thousand tanks in 11 months of special operation. This suggests that neither 100 nor 200 tanks will fundamentally change the course of the SVO, ”he said.

Earlier on Sunday, Izvestia showed precision-guided projectiles to destroy Leopard and Abrams tanks. Tank battalions in the Svatovo-French direction received new guided projectiles and missiles for the main combat vehicles.

Berlin announced a decision to supply Kyiv with 14 Leopard 2 tanks, the most modern modification of the tank in service with the Bundeswehr, on January 25. On the same day, US President Joe Biden announced the delivery of Abrams M1 – a well-protected vehicle with a 105-mm caliber gun – in the amount of 31 units, which is equivalent to one tank battalion.

Plans to supply Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine were announced in Spain, Finland, Portugal, the Netherlands and Norway.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Kyiv against the backdrop of a Russian special operation to protect Donbass. Moscow has repeatedly condemned the supply of arms to Ukraine. So, it was noted that the tanks will not help to carry out the offensive and will be destroyed.

