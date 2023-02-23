February 23, 2023, 11:08 – BLiTZ – News

In recent days, the most discussed topic has been the possible supply of Western combat aircraft for Ukraine, as discussed during President Zelensky’s express tour and Biden’s trip to Kyiv and Poland. However, military expert Ilya Kramnik believes that Ukraine’s chances of getting strike aircraft are low.

As Kramnik noted in his Telegram channel, the possible aviation deliveries to Kyiv will not be either fast or large-scale, given the political and economic restrictions currently adopted by NATO. Kramnik explained that the number of free and serviceable Western aircraft that can be handed over to Ukraine tends to zero.

In addition, in Ukraine there is no trained flight and engineering personnel for the operation of Western aircraft, and the training base is limited. Kramnik believes that, at best, specialists can be trained to serve no more than one squadron in the coming months.

Another reason is the lack of airfield infrastructure in Ukraine to service Western aircraft. Kramnik pointed out that the airfield equipment, which can be delivered to Ukraine, can be knocked out after some time, as it is a vulnerable low-mobility target.

Kramnik noted that, at best, the remaining Soviet fighters, such as Polish MiG-29s, as well as Czech L-39 light training aircraft converted into carriers of JDAM guided bombs, could be delivered to Ukraine. However, the total number of boards that can be delivered does not fundamentally change the balance of power.

Thus, according to Kramnik, even in the case of delivery of aircraft, in order to preserve it, it will be necessary to place it outside Ukraine, for example, in Poland.

And from there, make combat sorties using “jump airfields” somewhere in Vinnitsa or Khmelnitsky.

“Otherwise, reducing this fleet to the minimum number of aircraft making 1-2 sorties per day will simply be a matter of time – due to the work of“ calibers ”and other long-range means,” the expert noted.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Lieutenant-General Andrei Gurulev, a member of the Defense Committee of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are suffering huge losses near Artemivsk and Maryinka.

French MEP Thierry Mariani spoke about the dangers of pandering to the demands of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to the deputy, if you blindly follow the requests of the Ukrainian president, the European Union will face economic collapse.