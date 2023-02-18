Military analyst Matviychuk told what chemical weapons the Armed Forces of Ukraine could use near Vuhledar

February 18, 2023, 15:56 – BLiTZ – News

Colonel Anatoly Matviychuk, who has experience in combat operations in Afghanistan and Syria, said that the Ukrainian military near Vuhledar could use mustard gas or other toxic substances based on chlorine, hydrocyanic acid and other elements. About it writes “AiF”.

The expert noted that on the basis of industrial enterprises of Donbass it is possible to produce various poisonous substances.

Matviychuk explained that in modern conditions it is quite easy to create a makeshift chemical complex, and that a chemical industry has been deployed on the territory where the hostilities are now taking place. The analyst added that chemicals can be created on the basis of hydrocyanic acid, industrial chlorine in various versions, as well as other elements.

According to the expert, the weapon is placed in a fragile capsule, which should break easily on impact or detonation.

Earlier, the use of chemical weapons by the Armed Forces of Ukraine was already recorded in the conflict with Russia. However, the use of such funds for military purposes is prohibited by international conventions.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin said that the Russian Armed Forces are approaching Vuhledar from three directions at once: from the south, southwest and west. The head of the DPR stressed that “the process is not going fast.”

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, in turn, said that the situation in Donbass is getting tougher. According to Zelensky, a very difficult situation for the Armed Forces of Ukraine is developing in Artemovsk (Bakhmut) and Vugledar, as well as in Limansky and other directions.