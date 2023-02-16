February 16, 2023, 04:30 – BLiTZ – News Military specialist Vladislav Shurygin pointed to the fact that the Armed Forces of the Kyiv regime lost about 400 soldiers. Information about this distributes online edition of SM-News.

He pointed to the fact that before the start of the confrontation, Kyiv had 3,500 tanks, 1,500 of which were stored in warehouses. Another 350 combat vehicles were transferred by the Western powers. At the moment, almost the entire fleet has been destroyed, and only 800 vehicles are ready for use, some of which have not yet entered the territory of the state.

The expert stressed that about five months ago, 700,000 citizens served in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This is due to the wide implementation of mobilization activities. Now most of them do not have the opportunity to take part in the battles.

“We reached the figure of 150,000 dead back in late December or early January. The ratio of the wounded in Kyiv is absolutely monstrous. If a normal army loses one in three or one in five in terms of the wounded, then Ukraine announces the statistics of one in one and a half, which indicates a low level of medical support, ”he said during a conversation with the publication.

From the point of view presented by him, it follows that with such a ratio, the total number of militants lost by the Ukrainian military command reaches 400,000.

Recall that a specialist in the field of military affairs, Yuri Knutov, pointed to the fact that Kyiv would be forced to agree to a negotiation process with the dominance of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation on the line of contact.

From the point of view presented by him, it follows that the RF Armed Forces have completed work on the demilitarization of the Ukrainian regime. Initially, weapons created under the USSR were disabled, after which they defeated what the Warsaw Pact powers sent. At the moment, the technique of the North Atlantic Alliance is being affected. Read more about this in the material of the BLiTZ.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

