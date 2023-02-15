Military blogger Zhivov spoke about the imminent liberation of Ugledar by Russian troops

February 15, 2023, 16:42 – BLiTZ – News The assault operation in Vugledar is not given to the servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces as easily as we would like. But the RF Armed Forces are step by step moving the line of combat contact. Such information during a conversation with Radio 1 shared Aleksey Zhivov, author of the Telegram channel Zhivov Z. Battle for Donbass.

Fierce battles are taking place in the Ugledar region. Ukrainian troops are suffering heavy losses, Russian troops are moving forward. The assault on this settlement is quite difficult. The question is to completely cut off the supply lines of the Ukrainian army in the city.

“Difficulties arise due to the work of enemy artillery, which periodically delivers accurate strikes against the advancing Russian forces. Ultimately, Ugledar will definitely be released, and this will happen in the near future. And not only Ugledar, but also Artemovsk, ”the military blogger emphasized.

After the liberation of the above cities, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation will come to the well-fortified Slavyansko-Kramatorskaya line of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Earlier, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin told why it is so important for Russia to establish control over Artemovsk (Bakhmut). According to him, the capture of this city will allow to paralyze the Ukrainian armed forces.

He acknowledged that the Ukrainian fighters were well prepared and their defense would be hard to crack. Read more about this in the material of the BLiTZ.

