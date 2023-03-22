March 22 - BLiTZ. The North Atlantic Alliance, as part of the One Viking and One Warrior exercises in Norway, which took place from March 6 to 16, practiced an attack on Russia, and not at all a repulse of an attack from the conventional East. Alexander Sharkovsky, special correspondent of the Argumenty Nedeli newspaper, stated this in the program “This Morning” on Zvezda.

To repel an attack, amphibious assault, aviation and navy are not needed, and they were widely used during training maneuvers. In addition, an area that was most similar to the Kola Peninsula was selected for the exercises, Sharkovskiy noted.

According to the military correspondent, NATO is increasingly training its contingent in the Arctic. And each time the maneuvers are more and more successful, although earlier the soldiers were freezing, their weapons and equipment were denied.

The fleets of Britain and the USA took part in the “One Viking” and “The One Warrior”. In total, about 20 thousand fighters, 40 ships, four submarines and 58 aircraft from 14 countries were involved.

Russia has been conducting NWO in Ukraine since February 24, 2022.