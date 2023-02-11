February 12, 2023, 00:41 – BLiTZ – News Alexander Bartosh, a specialist in the field of military diplomacy, pointed to the fact that the United States is able to bring down missiles on Siberian cities from the border regions. Washington can take such actions to seize the Northern Sea Route.

“Confrontation is possible if the Americans try to send their warships to the Arctic seas,” the URA.RU online publication quotes the text of his statement.

He pointed to the fact that the Russian side is ready to give the necessary response to the aggression in the Arctic region. From the point of view presented by him, it follows that specialized army units are located in the indicated territory.

Bartosz noted that the United States hopes to seize natural resources, which are widely represented in the Arctic. They are dissatisfied with the fact that the People’s Republic of China has similar interests, which forces the American side to force events.

Recall that the Military Times publishes information about the fact that the US National Guard is preparing for possible conflicts with Russia and China in the Arctic. Including in the event of a military clash between Moscow and Beijing with Washington’s NATO allies. Read more on the topic in the material of the BLiTZ.

