Military expert Alexei Leonkov said that Russia can influence infrastructure components in space with the help of electronic warfare.

“We have complexes that can affect communication satellites, repeaters, everything that has electronic stuffing,” the expert said in an interview with Lenta.ru on Friday, February 17th.

According to him, now there is more and more such equipment, and the complexes can have an impact on satellite constellations.

Leonkov recalled that the American businessman Elon Musk, whose satellite system is used, in particular, for transmitting data to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has already demanded damages from the Pentagon, since civilian satellites are used for military purposes.

The expert added that before the start of the special operation of the Russian Federation to protect the Donbass, 15,000 sets of transmitting equipment were brought to Ukraine, with the help of which it is possible to receive military information packages.

Leonkov, I emphasize that Russia can influence satellites “in a non-physical way.”

On February 16, Konstantin Vorontsov, Deputy Director of the Department for Non-Proliferation and Arms Control of the Russian Foreign Ministry, said that civilian infrastructure in space, performing Ukraine’s military tasks, could become a legitimate target for Russia.

“We are talking about the use by the United States and its allies of civil infrastructure components in space, including commercial infrastructure, for military purposes,” Vorontsov explained during a round table in the Federation Council on the topic “Space militarization as one of the acute problems of international security.”

According to him, such activities essentially constitute indirect participation in armed conflicts.

February 10 The Washington Post (WP). She reported that the US military is transmitting coordinates for missile strikes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) from HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems against Russian positions.

On the same day, Viktor Vodolatsky, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots, said that the United States was engaged in lawlessness and this would be “fraught with consequences.” He added that for those who transmit the coordinates, “there should be an international tribunal.”

On February 9, the director of the second department of the CIS countries of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Aleksey Polishchuk, said that Washington was responsible for the shelling of a hospital in Novoaydar of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) by Ukrainian nationalists with the help of HIMARS.