Military expert explains the appearance of the US drone in the Black Sea

The appearance of an American unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) in the Black Sea region and a collision with a Russian fighter is quite understandable. Military expert Vasily Dandykin told Izvestia about this on Tuesday, March 14.

He noted that such incidents have already happened: for example, collisions of aircraft in neutral airspace were a frequent occurrence during the Cold War. Today, the activity of US aviation over the Black Sea is due to the Ukrainian conflict unfolding in the immediate vicinity.

“They film, of course, share intelligence information with the Kyiv regime,” Dandykin explained.

Moscow, in turn, according to the expert, also pays special attention to patrolling the Black Sea region. This is primarily due to the need to protect Crimea from external threats.

The incident with the Russian Su-27 fighter and the American MQ-9 drone on March 14 was reported by the US European Command (USEUCOM). According to them, during the interception, the plane hit the drone propeller with its wing, after which it fell in the international waters of the Black Sea.

General James Hecker, Commander of the US Air Forces in Europe and Africa, specified that the MQ-9 was performing routine operations in international airspace. At the same time, it is not specified how the drone ended up next to the Russian fighter.

The White House said that US President Joe Biden is already aware of the incident.

Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Russian fighters did not use airborne weapons and did not come into contact with a US drone over the Black Sea.

As told in the department, MQ-9 fixed the means of controlling the airspace of the Aerospace Forces (VKS) of Russia. The drone with transponders turned off flew over the Black Sea in the area of ​​the Crimean Peninsula in the direction of the Russian border. Russian fighter jets took to the air. As a result of sharp maneuvering, the US drone went into uncontrolled flight and fell into the water.

In turn, the coordinator of strategic communications at the US National Security Council, John Kirby, said that the United States of America would express concern to Russia in connection with the incident.

So, the Russian ambassador Anatoly Antonov was summoned to the State Department. The diplomat called the appearance of the UAV over the Black Sea a provocation and stressed that Moscow is not interested in confrontation with Washington. He exchanged views on this issue with US Assistant Secretary of State Anthony Blinken Karen Donfried.